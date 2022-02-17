‘Encanto’ Enjoys Post-Holiday Streaming Surge on Disney+

Walt Disney Animation’s family entry Encanto hardly suffered from a post-holiday funk.

The family film stayed atop Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the Jan. 17-23 week with 1.51 billion minutes viewed after scoring a mighty 2.2 billion minutes viewed in its Disney+ launch between Christmas and New Year’s.

And Encanto placed No. 2 on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart mid-month as viewership soared to record numbers in January.

Roughly 25 percent of Encanto‘s viewership continued to come from Hispanic homes, while it remained the highest draw for those between the ages of 2 and 11, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen also noted that Encanto, in an unusual feat, saw its viewership grow from the previous week.

Family fare dominated all the way around. Amazon Prime Video and Sony’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania placed No. 2 for the week of Jan. 17-23 (595 million minutes).

Superheros took third place ala Marvel and Disney’s Eternals.

The top 10 streaming movies for the week of Jan. 17-23 are below (see TV rankings here). Original films are marked with an asterisk. Ratings include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

1. Encanto (Disney+), 1.1 billion minutes viewed

2. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania* (Prime Video), 595 million

3. Eternals* (Disney+), 557 million

4. Brazen (Netflix), 374 million

5. The Royal Treatment (Netflix), 329 million

6. Don’t Look Up* (Netflix), 278 minutes

7. Moana (Disney+), 216 million

8. After We Fall (Netflix), 190 million

9. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix), 188 million

10. Under Suspicion (Netflix), 177 million