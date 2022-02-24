‘Encanto’ Extends Winning Streak for Disney+ on Streaming Chart

Walt Disney Animation’s family entry Encanto continued to top Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the Jan. 24-30 week with a hearty 1.4 billion minutes viewed on Disney+.

The animated film also stayed at No. 2 on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart for the final week of January behind the original Netflix series Ozark, which secured a two-year Nielsen high.

Encanto has been a powerhouse since first premiering on Disney+ over the year-end holidays, and wasn’t down dramatically from the previous week (Jan. 17-23), when it scored 1.5 billion minutes viewed.

Roughly 40 percent of Encanto‘s viewership continued to come from those between the ages of 2 and 11, and 25 percent from Hispanic homes, according to Nielsen.

Several original streaming movies debuted high on Nielsen’s movie chart, led by the Kevin James-starrer Home Team, which became available on Netflix Jan. 28. The movie about NFL coach Sean Payton landed was viewed 442 million minutes in its first few days.

Produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, Home Team makes a family comedy out of the late 2000s Bountygate scandal.

Disney+ original animated movie The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild — an Ice Age spin-off — came in third on Nielsen’s movie chart with 347 million minutes viewed. The family pic launched on Jan. 28.

Netflix original movie Munich: The Edge of War, which debuted on the streamer on Jan. 21, placed No. 6 on Nielsen’s movie chart with 200 million minutes viewed.

The top 10 streaming movies for the week of Jan. 17-23 are below (see TV rankings here). Original films are marked with an asterisk. Ratings include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

1. Encanto (Disney+), 1.4 billion minutes

2. Home Team* (Netflix), 443 million

3. The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild* (Disney+), 347 million

4. Eternals (Disney+), 251 million

5. The Royal Treatment (Netflix), 231 million

6. Munich: The Edge of War* (Netflix), 200 million

7. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania* (Prime Video), 194 million

8. Moana (Disney+), 187 million

9. Don’t Look Up* (Netflix), 165 million

10. Frozen (Disney+), 103 million