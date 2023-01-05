‘End of Loyalty,’ Revenge Thriller from ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ FX Artist, Getting U.S. Release (Exclusive)

End of Loyalty, the latest feature directed by Hiroshi Katagiri, a special effects and make-up expert whose long list credits include The Mandalorian, Captain Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Pacific Rim, The Hunger Games and James Cameron’s latest blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water, has been picked up by Uncork’d Entertainment for the U.S.

The shoot ’em up stars genre icons Vernon Wells (Mad Max II : The Road Warrior) and Michael Pare (Streets of Fire) alongside Braxton Angle, Justice Joslin, Simon Phillps, Sho Ikushima, and Tenley Kellogg, and follows a man seeking retribution after his father, the head of a notorious crime family, is killed by a rival. But as his grief turns into violence and destruction, his best friend, a federal agent, does everything he can to keep him from going off the deep end. Their friendship is tested as both men cling to their conflicting moral codes. End of Loyalty is now set for a home entertainment release.

“A revenge thriller that features a good storyline, well executed effects and high production values will keep audiences hooked!” said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “Fans of A History Of Violence will especially love Katagiri’s film.”

Aiki Master Productions negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Keith Leopard of Uncork’d Entertainment.

On Avatar: The Way of Water — which recently passed $1.5 billion at the global box office — Katagiri worked as a sculptor.