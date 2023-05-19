Cannes: Entertainment Squad Takes Three Features From Global Genesis Group (Exclusive)

Entertainment Squad has acquired the domestic rights for three titles from production and sales agency Global Genesis Group.

The three titles — The In-Law Gang!, Our Deadly Vows and Why Men Are Clueless? — will be released in select theaters later this year. Global Genesis Group is selling all international territories on the movies in Cannes.

In The In-Law Gang!, after tolerating five years of disrespect, Cassie decides it’s time to make hell for her in-laws and her cheating husband. Written by Jessie Jalee and directed by J. Jesses Smith, it stars Jessie Jalee (Hurricane Season), Nashawn Kearse (Taxi), Clifton Powell (Ray) and Alfred E. Rutherford (Lace)

Our Deadly Vows follows a couple celebrating their one year anniversary with friends before bidding them farewell…perhaps forever. Chris Chalk (Perry Mason, 12 Years a Slave, When They See Us) wrote and directed the film and stars alongside K.D. Chalk (Days of Our Lives) and Ashlei Sharpe (Star Trek: Picard)

Why Men Are Clueless? is a comedy about a regular guy who over the course of three years hasn’t figured out what makes his girlfriend tick so that he can save the relationship. Now he has one week to figure out what makes all women tick so that he can save himself.

“We are excited to be working with Entertainment Squad to bring these great titles to US theaters,” said Global Genesis Group’s vice president of acquisitions and development, Charles Morris Jr.

Added Entertainment Squad CEO Shaked Berenson: “We look forward to bringing these highly commercial titles to market later this year.”

Global Genesis Group is a sales agent for feature films, television series and documentaries as well as creating and producing its own original IP’s to generate global branding. Recent productions include BET+ originals Blossom, Unfinished, and the Lifetime original You Can Never Go Home Again.

Entertainment Squad is a boutique distribution company founded by industry veteran Berenson. Previous releases include Lili Taylor’s mental-health comedy/drama Paper Spiders and Tribeca’s Audience Award-winner Cherry.