Eric Roth to Receive Visual Effects Society Board of Governors Award

Outgoing Visual Effects Society executive director Eric Roth will be honored with the society’s Board of Directors Award at the 21st annual VES Awards, Feb. 15 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

In 2022, Roth retired after 19 years at the helm of the Society, which also celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

“As my longtime friend and colleague, Eric was the kind of leader, partner and source of inspiration that you always hope to work with,” said VES chair Lisa Cooke. “Eric played a transformational role in building the Society’s global footprint and championing our mission on behalf of VFX artists and practitioners around the world. We were gifted to have a leader with Eric’s vision, integrity and unwavering passion, and it is with gratitude and admiration that we present him with the well-deserved VES Board of Directors Award.”

Said Roth, “I am exceedingly proud of what we have achieved together globally as a society, committed to shining a light on outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation and lifting up the creative talent that never ceases to inspire us all.”

As previously announced, Gale Anne Hurd will receive the VES Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.