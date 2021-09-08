Ernie Hudson Joins Kate Beckinsale Thriller ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ (Exclusive)

Veteran actor Ernie Hudson, who returns to the spirit-hunting world this fall with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, has joined Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox in Prisoner’s Daughter, a dramatic thriller being directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Sam Okun is producing the indie via Sam Okun Productions along with Marina Grasic of Oakhurst Entertainment and David Haring.

Written by Mark Bacci, Daughter tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con Max (Cox) who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter Maxine (Beckinsale) and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

Hudson will play Hank, a tough as nails no-nonsense boxing trainer who owes his life to Max and would do anything for him.

Robert E. Morgan, Chris Rasmussen, Guy Moshe, Jai Khanna are executive producing. Lachlan Towle and Bill Yates will co-produce. Capstone Pictures will co-finance and commence sales at TIFF with the company’s Cristian Mercuri and Ruzanna Kegeyan also serving as executive producers.

Hudson is back as Winston Zeddmore in Afterlife, which Sony is releasing in theatres Nov. 19. The actor recently completed shooting The Retirement Plan opposite Nicolas Cage.

Hudson also stars and is an executive producer on The Family Business, which airs on BET and starred in Spectrum’s LA’s Finest opposite Gabrielle Union.

Hudson is repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.