Ernie Lively, Actor in the ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Films, Dies at 74

Ernie Lively, whose 50-year acting career included turns in Passenger 57, The Dukes of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch and as the father of his daughter Blake Lively’s character in the two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films, has died. He was 74.

Lively died Thursday of cardiac complications in Los Angeles, his family announced. He was surrounded by his wife and all of his children.

Lively’s credits also included other notable films like Shocker (1989), Air America (1990), Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991), The Man in the Moon (1991), The Beverly Hillbillies (1993) and Mulholland Falls (1996) and guest appearances on TV shows including The X-Files, Seinfeld, Murder, She Wrote and The West Wing.

He also starred with Phil McHale in popular Hardee’s commercials from 1979-81 as part of the duo Runner & Ernie.

Born Ernest Brown Jr. in Baltimore, Lively was an English professor and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam, returning as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, before he became an actor. Having coached a number of young actors throughout his career, he became known not only as a performer but as a well-respected mentor.

In addition to Blake Lively, his sons Jason Lively (National Lampoon’s European Vacation) and Eric Lively (So Weird, The L Word) and daughters Robyn Lively (Twin Peaks, Doogie Howser, M.D.) and Lori Lively (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, ER) have built acting careers as well.

Survivors also include his wife, Elain; children Bart, Lani and Ryan; nine grandchildren; and sister Judith.