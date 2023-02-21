Gina Prince-Bythewood, Danielle Deadwyler, Sheryl Lee Ralph Among 2023 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Honorees

Essence revealed its honorees Tuesday for the 16th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which honors Black women who “are making their undeniable mark in film and television and forging forward their own definition of what it means to be a Black woman in Hollywood.”

This year, Essence will honor executive Tara Duncan (President of Freeform and Onyx Collective), director Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), actress Danielle Deadwyler (Till), actress Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). The event will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

“For more than a decade and a half, Essence has championed the Black Women in Hollywood Awards to commemorate the Black women who are the story makers, storytellers, story-doers and story-sharers that cultivate the entertainment ecosystem that the world cherishes and loves deeply,” Caroline Wanga, president and CEO of Essence Ventures, said. “We are privileged to have this sacred platform that illuminates the on-going accomplishments of Black women at our annual luncheon in its 16th year since inception. Whether the world acknowledges it or not, Black women are the CEOs of home, culture and community and because of that role, when you engage with her, you engage with the Black community as a whole.”

Over the past 16 years, Black Women in Hollywood has grown from a luncheon for 400 guests to an “oasis of sisterhood and a safe space for Black women to fully see, hear and embrace one another.”

Additionally, Essence is also bringing back its fourth annual Essence Hollywood House, held on March 10, which provides live content and meaningful conversation to drive more inclusion in Hollywood.