Essie Davis Joins Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’ (Exclusive)

The Babadook star Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of David Nicholls much-loved 2009 comic romance novel One Day.

The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall and This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod are set to play the lead roles of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, respectively, in the series, which will chart the pair’s encounters and the ups and downs of their relationship on the same day each year, beginning when they first meet at Edinburgh University on July 15, 1988. The Hollywood Reporter understands that Davis will play Dexter’s mother, Alison (who was portrayed by Patricia Clarkson in Focus’ 2001 feature adaptation).

Davis will soon be seen on Netflix in Guillermo del Toro’s anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, reteaming with her Babadook director Jennifer Kent in an episode called “The Murmering,” alongside Andrew Lincoln. She recently received rave reviews for playing the title role in Gaysorn Thavat’s feature The Justice of Bunny King alongside fellow Antipodean Thomasin McKenzie and also starred in Justin Kurzel’s 2021 Cannes winner Nitram and his 2019 Australian Western True History of the Kelly Gang, where she was part of an ensemble cast that included Russell Crowe, George MacKay, Charlie Hunnam and Nicholas Hoult.

Davis is repped by United Agents, Anonymous Content and Personal PR.