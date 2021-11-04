‘Eternals’ Pulled From Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait in Apparent Ban

Marvel’s Eternals will not hit cinema screens in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The all-star superhero film, which was due for release across the Gulf region on Nov. 11, is understood to have been met with a series of edit requests by the local censors, edits that THR has heard Disney were not willing to make.

The news emerged on Thursday, with Eternals having been quietly been removed from websites in each of those countries. In the United Arab Emirates, however, the film is still listed as among the titles coming soon.

Sources suggest the decision was likely made over the inclusion of a same-sex couple in the film and the MCU’s first gay superhero. In one scene, the character Phaston (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and his on-screen husband Ben (Haaz Sleiman) share a passionate kiss. Homosexuality is still officially illegal across the Gulf.

One regional cinema chain explained that Eternals had been “banned” but said they hadn’t been told why.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, Eternals stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Part of Phase Four of the MCU, it is due for release on Nov. 5 following its world premiere on Oct. 18 in L.A.

THR has reached out to Disney for comment.