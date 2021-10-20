‘Eternals’ Cast Members Pull Out of Elle Event After Exposure to COVID-19

Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff withdrew last minute from Elle Magazine‘s 2021 Women In Hollywood gala event on Tuesday night due to potential exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In her opening remarks that kicked off the event, Elle EIC Nina Garcia revealed that the actresses, who were all set to be honored during the evening, would not be attending as a precaution. “Those superheroes are now in super isolation,” said Garcia from the stage.

Jolie, Chan, Ridloff and Hayek, along with the rest of the ensemble cast of Marvel’s Eternals were in attendance at the film’s world premiere on Monday night that took place at the El Capitan theater in Los Angeles.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson said, “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events.”

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Elle‘s Women In Hollywood event was returning to an in-person gala. Held at the Dolby Family Terrace at the new Academy Museum on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, this year’s honorees include Jolie, Chan, Ridloff and Hayek as well as Halle Berry, Jodie Comer, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno and Gal Gadot.