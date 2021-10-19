Marvel’s ‘Eternals’: First Reactions to Chloé Zhao’s Film From the World Premiere

After a pandemic-enforced delay of almost a year, Marvel’s Eternals was finally unveiled to its first audience following its world premiere at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The official review embargo for Eternals lifts at 11 a.m. PT, Oct. 24, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.

Directed by Oscar-winning Chinese director Chloé Zhao (The Rider, Nomadland), Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third entry in Phase Four. The film stars a diverse ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Eternals is set to have its European premiere as the closing film of the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 24. The film opens exclusively in theaters Nov. 5, with a 45-day theatrical release window before hitting Disney+.

Until official reviews drop on Sunday, read a sampling of the reactions from the premiere posted to social media below.

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots – a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021

#Eternals flirts with being "just a superhero movie" but (barely) gets by on scale, a few affable actors and some eventual intrugue. At its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes. pic.twitter.com/Im83hV6sm0 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 19, 2021

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

With the sweeping visuals by Chloé Zhao and an ensemble filled with actors that feel destined for the MCU, #Eternals is unlike any other Marvel movie. So many great twists and the chemistry of the cast really make this movie one to watch — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 19, 2021

Just got out of #Eternals. I've never been so invested in a story. It was cinematically beautiful. I was engaged the entire time. There's a lot to ingest but they do such a great job to process it all. This feels so different from the MCU, like it's own universe. I loved it. — Lauraaaahhh!!! A Ghost! ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) October 19, 2021

My favorite part of Marvel movies is how they consistently manage to find new ways to tell their stories. #eternals is beautifully shot & looks very different than previous MCU films. Story surprised me with some of the twists & turns. The 2 after the credits scenes are 👏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XUgxkBngeX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is perhaps the most ambitious Marvel movie ever made. But the highest compliment I can pay it is that it’s not a Marvel movie; it’s a Chloé Zhao movie. pic.twitter.com/AzlXjJQXVc — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is probably the most shocking and surprising Marvel movie you’ll see. Many twists and turns. Kumail Nanjiani Is hilarious in every scene. As always, stay to the VERY end. pic.twitter.com/Z3Hm6Vxznx — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) October 19, 2021

Eternals is Marvel’s version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A film that builds upon a cast of unknown characters and does so with great success. Chloé Zhao direction is superb. Easily one of the best looking Marvel films of all time. Insane post credits scenes too. #Eternals pic.twitter.com/TbZlqPJxGQ — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 19, 2021

I didn’t know much about the #Eternals going in but I’m pleasantly surprised I needed up caring all of the #Eternals. Chloe Zhao did an brilliant job! pic.twitter.com/10woqpsJ3I — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is a whole lot of movie. It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks. Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp. pic.twitter.com/hSMtwRlabv — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is epic in every sense of the word. It's a story that is more massive but simultaneously more down-to-earth than the MCU has ever been. The passion everyone involved had for this movie is present in every scene and it needs to be seen on the biggest screen you can find pic.twitter.com/CyyqPt9dfn — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is DENSE & I felt the weight of the exposition often. Movie’s at its best when the focus is on the Eternals recreating their family – the humor of it & the passion when they fight for each other and the things they love. Also, Angelina Jolie in the MCU is EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/rMJz0U2It2 — Perrinormal Activity (@PNemiroff) October 19, 2021

Fresh off her Oscar win, Chloé Zhao doesn’t miss a step with Marvel’s #Eternals. Eternals is one of the most visually stunning comic films we’ve seen. Zhao has a great eye for detail and we see that with her set pieces and character designs which pay homage to the comics (1/4) pic.twitter.com/v1kTln0udL — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) October 19, 2021