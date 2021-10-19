×
Skip to main content

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’: First Reactions to Chloé Zhao’s Film From the World Premiere

The 26th movie in the MCU hits theaters on Nov. 5.

ETERNALS
'Eternals' Courtesy of Marvel Studios

After a pandemic-enforced delay of almost a year, Marvel’s Eternals was finally unveiled to its first audience following its world premiere at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The official review embargo for Eternals lifts at 11 a.m. PT, Oct. 24, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.

Directed by Oscar-winning Chinese director Chloé Zhao (The Rider, Nomadland), Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third entry in Phase Four. The film stars a diverse ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Related Stories

Kumail Nanjiani attends Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' premiere
Lifestyle

Kumail Nanjiani on How His Mom Helped Pull Together 'Eternals' Red Carpet Look

“I’m hoping that more people are going to be able to dream bigger,” says Lauren Ridloff of playing the first deaf superhero in a Marvel film.
Movie Features

Next Big Thing: 'Eternals' Star Lauren Ridloff on Becoming Marvel's First Deaf Superhero

Eternals is set to have its European premiere as the closing film of the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 24. The film opens exclusively in theaters Nov. 5, with a 45-day theatrical release window before hitting Disney+.

Until official reviews drop on Sunday, read a sampling of the reactions from the premiere posted to social media below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad