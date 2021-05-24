‘Eternals’ Drops First Captivating Trailer

The Eternals have arrived in the first trailer for the Marvel Studios’ film of the same name.

“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now,” reads the description for the preview that runs about two minutes in length.

The trailer introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation of the late Jack Kriby’s sci-fi saga (of an immortal alien race of godlike beings) to a vast new audience for the first time in a captivating preview.

‘Eternals’ Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Until now, the Eternals have been arguably even less recognizable than the Guardians of the Galaxy were before their 2014 movie. The characters made their first appearance in The Eternals #1 in July 1976.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, Eternals features an all-star cast, including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan.

In addition, the film will also reunite Game of Thrones stars (and Stark brothers) Richard Madden and Kit Harington. Madden plays Ikaris and Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Eternals arrives in theaters on Nov. 5.

Watch the trailer below.