New ‘Eternals’ Trailer Teases Epic Battle

Marvel Studios is introducing a new corner of its universe with the new trailer for Eternals. The millennia-spanning film centers on the Eternals, based on comic legend Jack Kirby’s sci-fi saga about an immortal alien race of godlike beings.

Chloé Zhao, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind best picture winner Nomadland, directs. The film features a sprawling cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan.

The trailer comes as Marvel prepares to unveil Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Sept. 3, and has Spider-Man: No Way Home slated from Sony on Dec. 17. The studio previously released the first Eternals trailer in May.

Eternals is slated to hit Nov. 5. It is unclear if it will be a theatrical exclusive, or if it will have a hybrid release akin to Black Widow, which hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on the same date.