Ethan Coen’s Movie Reveals Title, Fall 2023 Release Date

The title and release date of filmmaker Ethan Coen’s upcoming movie have been revealed.

Drive-Away Dolls will ride into theaters on Sept. 22, 2023, Focus Features and Working Title announced Monday. The comedy caper — which opens as the fall awards season gets underway — marks the first time Coen has directed a movie on his own and without his longtime partner-in-arms, brother Joel Coen.

Coen partnered with Tricia Cooke on the movie. They co-wrote the original script, and are producing alongside Robert Graf, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Drive-Away Dolls stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp and Matt Damon.

The story centers onJamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.

Focus will distribute Drive-Away Dolls domestically, with parent company Universal Pictures handling the film overseas.