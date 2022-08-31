Eugenio Derbez Recovering After Surgery, His Wife Shares

Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez is recovering after undergoing surgery from an undisclosed accident.

The CODA and Acapulco star’s wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, had informed fans that Derbez was heading into a surgery that she described as “complicated” on Tuesday. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” she shared, adding that the recovery process would be long and difficult.

On Tuesday, Rosaldo returned to her husband’s Instagram page to update fans that the surgery went well and that Derbez is now in recovery.

“Yesterday was a very long day with many emotions, but thanks to your countless expressions of love, messages, good wishes, blessings, prayers, and the light you sent us, the surgery was a success,” she shared in a post, written in Spanish.

She thanked the doctors, specialists and nurses, as well as the fans for their care and patience, noting they “feel the love” and are “infinitely grateful.”

In another message shared on Derbez’s Instagram story, it was noted that the actor was sedated and not yet reading messages as of Wednesday. “In due time, when it is prudent for his health, he will be able to start reading them and reply,” the statement read.

The star of Mexican sitcoms in the early 2000s, Derbez had a breakout box office hit with the 2013 movie Instructions Not Included. The co-star of the Overboard remake was onstage along with the rest of the cast for CODA when that film earned an Academy Award in 2022.

Rosaldo has not offered details on the accident. Read her post, below.



