Latin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Faces “Complicated” Surgery After Accident

Latin America superstar Eugenio Derbez has had an accident and will undergo a “complicated” surgery, his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, told his fans on an Instagram post.

“He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” Rosaldo reported on Monday night.

The star of Mexican sitcoms in the early 2000s, Derbez had a breakout box office hit with the 2013 movie Instructions Not Included. And he was on stage along with the rest of the cast for CODA when that film earned an Academy Award in 2022.

Rosaldo did not offer details on the accident that landed Derbez in the hospital.

The full Instagram post follows:

To our family, friends, and media: Through this medium, I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio had an accident.

He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.

The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.

For us, it is very important to communicate to you all through our own voice the family situation that we are going through since we know how much love you all have for us. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.

I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media.

Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.