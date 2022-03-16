‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Dakota Johnson in ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’

Sydney Sweeney is joining Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, the Sony Pictures spinoff centered on the Spider-Man character.

S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the feature, based on a screenplay written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.

Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, and rather sends others on missions.

Sweeney stars in HBO’s Euphoria, and is currently in production with Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem, appearing opposite Simon Rex and Halsey. Her other film credits include the Amazon’s thriller The Voyeurs, Amazon and Blumhouse Picture’s Nocturne and Big Time Adolescence with Pete Davidson. She was also among the stars of the HBO breakout hit The White Lotus, which aired its first season year.

Madame Web is one of a number of projects in development as the studio builds out its Sony Universe of Marvel Characters. Sony, which controls the film rights to Spider-Man and other related characters, has already released Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2020) and has Jared Leto’s Morbius due out April 1.

The studio is riding high following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has grossed $1.74 billion globally, the highest in Sony history.