European Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The 34th European Film Awards have kicked off their virtual ceremony from Berlin. The 2021 EFAs decided to go online-only again this year after an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections in Germany.
The event, one of Europe’s most prestigious cinema honors, is hosted by German actress, moderator and writer Annabelle Mandeng from a studio in Berlin, with nominees and winners joining via video link.
This year’s EFA nominees featured many Oscar contenders, including Paolo Sorrentino’s Italian Netflix drama The Hand of God, nominated for best film, best director and best screenplay; Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, which was up for the EFAs for best film, best director and the best acting categories for stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon; and Flee, an animated documentary from Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, that is up for best documentary, best animated film and the European University Film Award.
The EFA’s European Excellence awards, honoring achievement in technical categories, were announced earlier. Winners include Austrian drama Great Freedom, which won best cinematography for Crystel Fournier and best original score for Nils Petter Molvær and Peter Brötzmann; best editing honors for Mukharam Kabulova for Russian feature Unclenching the Fists; best production design for Márton Ágh for Hungarian feature Natural Light; best sound design for Gisle Tveito and Gustaf Berger on Norwegian feature The Innocents; best costume design for Michael O’Connor for British period drama Ammonite; the visual effects prize for Peter Hjorth and Fredrik Nord for Lamb; and the award for best makeup and hair for Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso and Antoine Mancini for their work on Titane.
You can follow the live stream of the 34th European Film Awards online here.
And here are the winners…
EUROPEAN FILM
Compartment No. 6, dir. Juho Kuosmanen
The Father, dir. Florian Zeller
The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino
Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau
Quo Vadis, Aida?, dir. Jasmila Zbanic
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR
Julia Ducornau for Titane
Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God
Jasmila Zbanic for Quo Vadis, Aida?
Florian Zeller for The Father
EUROPEAN ACTRESS
Jasna Duricic in Quo Vadis, Aida?
Seidi Haarla in Compartment No. 6
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World
Agathe Rousselle in Titane
EUROPEAN ACTOR
Yuriy Borisov in Compartment No. 6
Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Vincent Lindon in Titane
Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian
Franz Rogowski in Great Freedom
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER
Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt for The Worst Person in the World
Jasmila Zbanic for Quo Vadis, Aida?
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton for The Father
EUROPEAN COMEDY
Ninjababy, dir. Yngvild Sve Flikke
The Morning After, dir. Méliane Marcaggi
The People Upstairs, dir. Cesc Gay
EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Even Mice Belong in Heaven, dirs.Jan Bubenicek, Denisa Grimmová
The Ape Star, dir. Linda Hamback
Where is Anne Frank, dir. Ari Folman
Wolfwalkers, dir. Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY
Babi Yar, Context, dir. Sergei Loznitsa
Flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Mr. Bachmann and his Class, dir. Maria Speth
Taming the Garden, dir. Salomé Jashi
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, dirs. Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri
EUROPEAN DISCOVERY — PRIX FIPRESCI
Beginning, dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili
Lamb, dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson
Playground, dir. Laura Wandel
Pleasure, dir. Ninja Thyberg
Promising Young Woman, dir. Emerald Fennell
The Whaler Boy, dir. Philipp Yuryev
EUROPEAN SHORT FILM
Bella, dir. Thelyia Petraki
Displaced, dir. Samir Karahoda
Easter Eggs, dir.Nicolas Keppens
In Flow of Words, dir. Eliane Esther Bots
My Uncle Tudor, dir. Olga Lucovnicova
LUX AUDIENCE AWARD
Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Great Freedom Sebastian Meise
Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Zbanic
EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION AWARD
Maria Ekerhovd
EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Crystel Fournier for Great Freedom
EUROPEAN EDITING
Mukharam Kabulova for Unclenching The Fists
EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGN
Márton Ágh for Natural Light
EUROPEAN COSTUME DESIGN
Michael O’Connor for Ammonite
EUROPEAN MAKE-UP & HAIR
Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso, Antoine Mancini for Titane
EUROPEAN ORIGINAL SCORE
Nils Petter Molvær, Peter Brötzmann for Great Freedom
EUROPEAN SOUND
Gisle Tveito, Gustaf Berger for The Innocents
EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS
Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord for Lamb
EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY FILM AWARD
Flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
EUROPEAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Márta Mészáros
EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT IN WORLD CINEMA
Susanne Bier
EUROPEAN INNOVATIVE STORYTELLING
Steven McQueen for Small Axe
