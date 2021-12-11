European Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The 34th European Film Awards have kicked off their virtual ceremony from Berlin. The 2021 EFAs decided to go online-only again this year after an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections in Germany.

The event, one of Europe’s most prestigious cinema honors, is hosted by German actress, moderator and writer Annabelle Mandeng from a studio in Berlin, with nominees and winners joining via video link.

This year’s EFA nominees featured many Oscar contenders, including Paolo Sorrentino’s Italian Netflix drama The Hand of God, nominated for best film, best director and best screenplay; Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, which was up for the EFAs for best film, best director and the best acting categories for stars Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon; and Flee, an animated documentary from Danish director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, that is up for best documentary, best animated film and the European University Film Award.

The EFA’s European Excellence awards, honoring achievement in technical categories, were announced earlier. Winners include Austrian drama Great Freedom, which won best cinematography for Crystel Fournier and best original score for Nils Petter Molvær and Peter Brötzmann; best editing honors for Mukharam Kabulova for Russian feature Unclenching the Fists; best production design for Márton Ágh for Hungarian feature Natural Light; best sound design for Gisle Tveito and Gustaf Berger on Norwegian feature The Innocents; best costume design for Michael O’Connor for British period drama Ammonite; the visual effects prize for Peter Hjorth and Fredrik Nord for Lamb; and the award for best makeup and hair for Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso and Antoine Mancini for their work on Titane.

You can follow the live stream of the 34th European Film Awards online here.

And here are the winners…

EUROPEAN FILM

Compartment No. 6, dir. Juho Kuosmanen

The Father, dir. Florian Zeller

The Hand of God, dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau

Quo Vadis, Aida?, dir. Jasmila Zbanic

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Julia Ducornau for Titane

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God

Jasmila Zbanic for Quo Vadis, Aida?

Florian Zeller for The Father

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Jasna Duricic in Quo Vadis, Aida?

Seidi Haarla in Compartment No. 6

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World

Agathe Rousselle in Titane

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Yuriy Borisov in Compartment No. 6

Anthony Hopkins in The Father

Vincent Lindon in Titane

Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian

Franz Rogowski in Great Freedom

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Paolo Sorrentino for The Hand of God

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt for The Worst Person in the World

Jasmila Zbanic for Quo Vadis, Aida?

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton for The Father

EUROPEAN COMEDY

Ninjababy, dir. Yngvild Sve Flikke

The Morning After, dir. Méliane Marcaggi

The People Upstairs, dir. Cesc Gay

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Even Mice Belong in Heaven, dirs.Jan Bubenicek, Denisa Grimmová

The Ape Star, dir. Linda Hamback

Where is Anne Frank, dir. Ari Folman

Wolfwalkers, dir. Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

Babi Yar, Context, dir. Sergei Loznitsa

Flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Mr. Bachmann and his Class, dir. Maria Speth

Taming the Garden, dir. Salomé Jashi

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, dirs. Kristina Lindström, Kristian Petri

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY — PRIX FIPRESCI

Beginning, dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

Lamb, dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

Playground, dir. Laura Wandel

Pleasure, dir. Ninja Thyberg

Promising Young Woman, dir. Emerald Fennell

The Whaler Boy, dir. Philipp Yuryev

EUROPEAN SHORT FILM

Bella, dir. Thelyia Petraki

Displaced, dir. Samir Karahoda

Easter Eggs, dir.Nicolas Keppens

In Flow of Words, dir. Eliane Esther Bots

My Uncle Tudor, dir. Olga Lucovnicova

LUX AUDIENCE AWARD

Flee Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Great Freedom Sebastian Meise

Quo Vadis, Aida? Jasmila Zbanic

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION AWARD

Maria Ekerhovd

EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Crystel Fournier for Great Freedom

EUROPEAN EDITING

Mukharam Kabulova for Unclenching The Fists

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Márton Ágh for Natural Light

EUROPEAN COSTUME DESIGN

Michael O’Connor for Ammonite

EUROPEAN MAKE-UP & HAIR

Flore Masson, Olivier Afonso, Antoine Mancini for Titane

EUROPEAN ORIGINAL SCORE

Nils Petter Molvær, Peter Brötzmann for Great Freedom

EUROPEAN SOUND

Gisle Tveito, Gustaf Berger for The Innocents

EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS

Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord for Lamb

EUROPEAN UNIVERSITY FILM AWARD

Flee, dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

EUROPEAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Márta Mészáros

EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT IN WORLD CINEMA

Susanne Bier

EUROPEAN INNOVATIVE STORYTELLING

Steven McQueen for Small Axe