European Production Alliance Calls for Writers Workshop Submissions

European collaborative producers group The Creatives, an alliance of boutique film companies set up last year and backed by global production giant Fremantle, has put out the call for writers interested in a new way of doing business.
The Creatives, whose members include British group Good Chaos (Triangle of Sadness), France’s Haut Et Court (The Lobster) and Germany’s Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?) and Komplizen Film (Spencer) as well as Dutch group Lemming Film, Belgium’s Versus Production, Norway’s Maipo Film, Israeli group Spiro, France’s Unité and American production outfit Masha, will be accepting submissions from European screenwriters for their first-ever “innovative, experimental, interdisciplinary brainstorming and pre-writing workshops,” which will be held across Europe in 2023.
The series, called The Creative Connection, is backed by funding by the European Commission, and will see successful candidates take part in three workshops, in January, March and August, 2023 in which they will be paired with experts from different fields of research, including artificial intelligence, environmental studies, genetics and philosophy, in an effort to widen their approach to story conception and development.
Applicants must have at least one credit as a main writer on at least one feature film that has been distributed internationally or one TV series that has been broadcast internationally. Ideally, they will have experience working on international co-productions.
Interested candidates can apply at www.thecreativeconnection.net.
