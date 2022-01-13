European Shooting Stars 2022 Unveiled

European Film Promotion (EFP) has unveiled its 2022 Shooting Stars, the top 10 up-and-coming young actors that will be presented as part of EFP’s European Shooting Stars program at the Berlin International Film Festival next month.

The talents include Anamaria Vartolomei, the star of Audrey Diwan’s Venice Golden Lion winner Happening, Denmark’s Marie Reuther, who had her breakthrough role in HBO Max limited series Kamikaze, and Croatia’s Gracija Filipovic, who had her first leading role in Alamat Kusijanovic’s Murina, winner of the Camera d’Or in Cannes this year.

German actor Emilio Sakraya, Ireland’s Clare Dunne, Hanna van Vliet of the Netherlands, Portuguese actor Joao Nunes Monteiro, Timon Sturbej from Slovenia, Swedish actor Evin Ahmad and Switzerland’s Souheila Yacoub were also picked by EFP’s five-person international jury of casting directors.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Shooting Stars event, which has helped introduce European acting talents like Daniel Brühl, Alicia Vikander and Michaela Coel to the global industry.

Due to tightened COVID-19 safety protocols, the Shooting Stars and the Berlin Film Festival will be a hybrid event this year. But the top 10 talents will still be celebrated at a red carpet awards ceremony in Berlin on Feb. 14.