Eva Longoria, George Lopez to Star in New ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ Movie (Exclusive)

Eva Longoria and George Lopez are on board to star in the adult roles in Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, a new and Latino-centric adaptation of the best-selling children’s book by Judith Viorst.

Marvin Lemus, the co-creator and showrunner of Gentefied, a bilingual series that ran for two seasons on Netflix, will direct the feature, which is intended for Disney+ and being produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and The Jim Henson Company.

This new version follows a Mexican-American family who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, as they embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong.

Longoria will play Alexander’s mother, a travel writer who has lost her passion for work, while Lopez has been cast as the family’s grandfather, a tough biker.

Matt Lopez (Father of the Bride, Clifford the Big Red Dog) wrote the script.

Production is eyeing a spring start in New Mexico.

Levy, Dan Levine and Lisa Henson produced the 2014 film that first adapted the book for Disney. The trio are back as producers, joined with time by 21 Laps’ Dan Cohen.

Emily Morris will executive produce, with Blanca Lista also overseeing for Henson.

21 Laps is coming off the record-breaking fourth season of Stranger Things as well as the announcement of Levy directing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3, which will shoot next year. 21 Laps is currently in post-production on All the Light We Cannot See, a Netflix limited series that Levy directed and adapts the bestselling, Pulitzer Prize-winning book.

Longoria will next star in and exec produce Land of Women, a six-episode dramedy adapting the best-selling novel by Sandra Barneda for Apple TV+. She recently wrapped production on Flamin’ Hot, centered on the janitor who developed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Longoria directed the drama that will be released by Searchlight in 2023. She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen.

Lopez will be seen in Blue Beetle, Warner Bros.’ movie based on the DC hero that will hit theatres in 2023. He is also making his return to broadcast television by starring in Lopez vs. Lopez, a comedy for NBC.

Lemus, whose first season of Gentefied was a nominee for the 2020 Peabody Awards, is repped by UTA and Mission Entertainment.