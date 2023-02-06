Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Anthony Carrigan to Star in ‘The Adults’ Murder Mystery

Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad and Anthony Carrigan are set to star in Alex Winter’s murder mystery The Adults.

The feature is about a sister and brother, Megan and Nathan, played by Wood and Gad, who are barely hanging on in present-day America, with their lives completely upended when they discover a dead body, long buried in their parent’s basement, which leads them down a rabbit hole of crime and murder.

Rocket Science will open sales to international buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market for the siblings drama penned by screenwriter Michael M.B. Galvin. The Adults is produced by Winter, Scott Kroopf and Russell Hollander, with Connie Tavel executive producing.

CAA Media Finance, which is arranging financing for the film, will represent the domestic sale. “I’m thrilled to be working with Evan, Josh and Anthony on this darkly comic crime drama, which takes a sly look at the challenges we all face today, trying to survive in the modern world,” Winter said in a statement.

Wood most recently starred in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and HBO’s Westworld. Gad did voice work as Olaf in Disney’s Frozen and played LeFou in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. He also helped launch The Book of Mormon as part of the original Broadway cast.

Carrigan is a two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor currently nominated for two 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance as NoHo Hank in HBO’s Barry. Winter had a breakout role as Bill in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and also appeared in The Lost Boys before turning to directing, including Fever which screened in the Directors Fortnight at Cannes.

Winter is set to act alongside Wood, Gad and Carrigan in The Adults.

Wood is repped by CAA. Gad is represented by CAA and Sugar23, while Carrigan is represented by CAA and Schlegel Entertainment. Winter is repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment and Hollander Entertainment.