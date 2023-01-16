×
Eve Hewson of ‘Bad Sisters’ to Be Honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)

Next, the Irish actress stars opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in John Carney's Sundance entry 'Flora and Son.'

Eve Hewson
Eve Hewson Courtesy of @babskymakeup

Eve Hewson, the Irish actress now starring alongside Sharon Horgan on the dark Apple TV+ comedy Bad Sisters, will be saluted at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards in March, it was announced Monday.

Hewson will receive the Wilde Card Award, which event organizer Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance, notes is used “to bring attention to rising talent who may not yet be a household name, but who we expect will be.” The first such honor was presented in 2010 to Saoirse Ronan.

The daughter of U2 frontman Bono, Hewson can next be seen starring opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in John Carney’s Flora and Son, which will premiere Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Fellow Irish actresses Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Jessie Buckley (Women Talking) also will be feted March 9 at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

Vargo also revealed that The Coronas will perform. The Irish band’s seventh album, Time Stopped, was released in October and topped the album charts in their country.

Hewson, 31, followed her big-screen debut in Erica Dunton’s The 27 Club (2008) with turns in such films as Paolo Sorrentino’s This Must Be the Place (2011), Nicole Holofcener’s Enough Said (2013) and Steven Spielberg’s Bridge of Spies (2015).

For television, she has starred on the Steven Soderbergh-Cinemax series The Knick, the Steve Lightfoot-Netflix limited series Behind Her Eyes and the Claire McCarthy-BBC miniseries The Luminaries.

The Dublin-set Bad Sisters, created by Horgan and also starring Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, has been renewed for a second season.

