‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Heads for Amazon, Bypassing Theaters

Amazon Studios has struck another deal for worldwide rights to a Hollywood studio film waylaid by the pandemic: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The streamer announced early Tuesday that it will release the movie exclusively on Prime Video on Sept. 17, 2021, in more than 240 countries and territories.

New Regency’s big-screen adaptation of the LGBTQ-focused musical is based on the hit 2017 London West End production about a 16-year-old gay teen named Jamie who wants to play his childhood games of dress-up forever and pursue a career in drag performances. To achieve his dream, he must overcome prejudice and ward off relentless bullying. Film4 and Warp Films co-produced.

20th Century Studios, New Regency’s distribution partner, had intended to open the movie last year, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis and theater closures. After seeing its release date delayed, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was removed from the calendar as Disney/20th Century contends with a backlog of product. Streamers have stepped in and paid top dollar for a number of titles. (Amazon scooped up such titles as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Coming 2 America).

Newcomer Max Harwood plays Jamie. He stars opposite Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant.

The play was based on real-life events detailed in a 2011 documentary.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has quickly become one of the most beloved musicals of recent years,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “Jamie’s story is one that resonates across all generations — it’s about unconditional love and we know our global audiences will fall in love with Jamie as he overcomes adversity to truly find his authentic self.”

The movie brings together the stage show’s original creators in their feature-film debuts, with Jonathan Butterell as director, screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, and songs by Dan Gillespie Sells.

Added Butterell in the statement, “Let’s come together to celebrate the glorious and fabulous uniqueness of each and every one of us.”

First premiering at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield before transferring to London’s Apollo Theatre, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was an audience and critical favorite, along with garnering five Olivier Award nominations.

In a twinned announcement, Amazon said the show will reopen its doors Thursday evening at the Apollo Theatre