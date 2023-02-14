‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Named Best Feature by Vancouver Film Critics

The Vancouver Film Critics Circle has named Everything Everywhere All at Once as its best international feature of 2022.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were also named best directors for their award season contending comedy, which also earned Michelle Yeoh the crown as best actress. Earlier, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once led the field for the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations, including best picture.

The international film categories at the Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards, handed out on Monday night, also saw Martin McDonagh pick up the best screenplay trophy for The Banshees of Inisherin, which also had Colin Farrell winning for best actor and co-star Brendan Gleeson named best supporting actor. The Searchlight film picked up nine Oscar nominations.

Elsewhere, Jessie Buckley won for best supporting actress for her performance in Women Talking, Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was named best documentary of 2022 and Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front took home the best foreign language film prize.

Vancouver Film Critics also gave the best Canadian film and best screenplay trophies to Chandler Levack’s I Like Movies, which also earned Isaiah Lehtinen the best actor prize for his star turn as a socially inept 17-year old cinephile and Percy Hynes White nabbed the best supporting actor trophy. I Like Movies debuted at the Toronto Film Festival.