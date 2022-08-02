‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors Sign Five-Year Pact With Universal

Just as their film Everything Everywhere All at Once passes $100 million at the global box office, becoming the biggest commercial success for indie outfit A24, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are signing a long-term pact with Universal. The duo (known as the Daniels) and their producer, Jonathan Wang, have inked a five-year exclusive partnership with the studio.

“Daniels are creators who have evolved their craft with a distinct vision and singular voice that is unmistakable across the spectrum of content vying for viewer’s attention,” said Donna Langley, chairman, Universal film group. “Their films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they’ve merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers. We’re grateful they’ve chosen to go on their journey with us.”

The studio previously signed Jordan Peele to a five-year exclusive agreement in 2019 after having worked together on his Oscar-winning feature directorial debut, Get Out, and his follow-up Us. The first movie Peele directed under that pact, Nope, was recently released in theaters, earning $44 million over its opening weekend with a current domestic gross of $80 million.

“We’re flattered, grateful, and a bit overwhelmed. Thanks to Donna, Jimmy, Peter, Michael and their whole Universal team for believing in us and our weird movies,” said the Daniels. “To all the fans, thanks for making our careers possible, we’re gonna try to not let you down.”

The directors broke out with their work in music videos, including the viral video for DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What.” They made their feature directorial debut with the Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe movie Swiss Army Man, which was also released by A24. It was recently announced that the duo will direct and executive produce half-hour comedy Mason for A24 and Showtime, starring comedian Nathan Min.

Kwan and Scheinert are represented by Mosaic and Yorn Levine.