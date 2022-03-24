‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors on Shaping Action Sequences with Michelle Yeoh

[This story contains spoilers for the A24 movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.]

How do directors follow a feature that, after its Sundance Film Festival debut, was dubbed “the farting corpse movie”? For duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as Daniels, it became about throwing everything at the wall. Literally.

After Swiss Army Man (see: farting corpse movie), Kwan and Scheinert are back with Everything Everywhere All at Once, out March 25 via A24. The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a Chinese American laundromat owner who in the process of doing her taxes discovers she is the only person who can save her universe and the multitudes of others from being taken over by a malevolent force. Along the way, there are rocks with googly eyes, a Pomeranian and fanny pack used as lethal weapons; Jamie Lee Curtis as an IRS auditor with butt plug-shaped trophies; and a universe where, due to a fluke of evolution, humans ended up with hot dog-shaped fingers.

“Even going into it, we knew this movie is either going to be an absolute wreck. Or we’re going to make something we’re so proud of,” says Kwan, who noted that he was even excited about the possibility of the former. And the Daniels’ maximalist filmmaking — accomplished on a minimal budget — suffuses larger themes of intergenerational trauma, self-sacrifice and radical empathy.

After the movie’s SXSW premiere earlier this month, Kwan and Scheinert talked to THR about Everything Everywhere All at Once, finding their stunt team on YouTube, and what’s going on with those hot dog fingers.

Where were you filming?



Daniel Scheinert: We got this office building in Simi Valley and treated it like the movie studio.

Daniel Kwan: It was shut down right as the 2008 economic crash was happening. They were part of the problem. I’ll just say that.

Scheinert: Just a predatory mortgage lending operation.

Kwan: It’s massive and it feels opulent, but sad at the same time. Opulent and sad. That’s the 2022 vibe. I do think that people are going to watch this movie and not believe that it’s an indie film, which is amazing. It is very much a Daniel Scheinert contribution: How fucking efficient can we be? Because I want to spend money of the things that matter and then just skimp on everything else. With a movie like this, where it’s all about maximalism, those little details, in the end, aren’t going to make or break a movie. I think that’s the whole reason why we could make it finding every little efficiency. That summer camp vibe of being all in the location saved so much time.

What were those things that you wanted to make sure you had the time and money to focus on?

Scheinert: We did not want it to look like cheap, rushed action. We set aside healthy chunks of time anytime there was an action scene, to make sure that we didn’t do what some people call spraying it down. Where you just get three cameras and —

Kwan: — just says “Action!”

Scheinert: And you just shoot three cameras and figure out the edit. We want to precisely get the angle for each move that tells the story. Apparently, the Hong Kong style is to shoot in order, one shot at a time, one camera at a time. That’s how you do a classic Kung Fu movie. We couldn’t quite do that, but we wanted to get as close as we could within our constraints to make sure it wasn’t, “Hey, we’ve got Michelle Yeoh to do subpar American action.” There’s a high bar of what she’s already done and wanted to make sure that it should sit alongside that canon.

You both mentioned that while writing you realized no one could play this role, but Michelle Yeoh. Was that because of this action?



Kwan: The action was a big component. But also just the the drama, the comedy, the physical humor, there’s so many aspects to this character. And also on the top of having the weight of Michelle Yeoh completely changes this film. There is such a history to her. There’s no one else that can do all those things, at least in my head.

Scheinert: You’d have to make it for five percent of the budget with some unknown person.

Kwan: Well, actually — so the only other person that we had on our back burner — our plan B was we cut the budget to 10 percent of what it was and cast my mom.

Scheinert: Then the whole movie would be this weird performance art piece about a woman being in a movie on accident. And the BTS would be Dan Kwan spiraling.

Kwan: What was really funny about that is we proposed it as a joke to our manager and our manager groaned, and then we started getting really excited about it. You get deluded sometimes in that way. You’re like if Michelle says no, I think we will be OK. We can do this.

Scheinert: We’ve been reflecting lately on Swiss Army Man and why we wrote it, or why do a movie with just two guys in the woods? And part of the logic back then was, if we can’t get it greenlit, maybe we could raise a few thousand dollars and shoot it with each other in the woods. We’re like, worst case we’ll star in it.

Were you well-versed in directing action sequences as we see in the movie? Or is that something that you all put time into learning before production?

Scheinert: We like really bumped our heads against the normal American process of action, where there’s a stunt coordinator. They pre-vis, they design all the shots. Or they just design the action, and then you get three cameras, and you spray it down.

Kwan: There’s a weird disconnect between the director and this stuff.

Scheinert: There’s also usually a second unit picking up anything that doesn’t require the main actors. A different director and a different crew are getting a window breaking and that stuntman going out that window. And from very early on we were like, “I want to shoot that stuff!” Why would we let someone else break things and jump off things? That’s exactly the stuff I want to shoot.

How did you achieve that?

Kwan: It was actually really hard, because we were trying to figure out who to reach out to give us that Hong Kong [style]. Yuen Woo-ping is the legendary choreographer, who’s done every movie you’ve seen. The good ones, at least. Here in America, he did Kill Bill and The Matrix, but 100s of movies in Hong Kong. People are doing it, but it’s hard to find the right people. Because we’re so opinionated, we ended up going on a deep dive, and we found these guys on YouTube. And there were these kids that are incredible.

Scheinert: We were just looking up references so much. And we found one, and we thought they were in China because it was a subtitled YouTube video. It turns out they’re from Orange County and they’re just these brothers who’ve memorized every Kung Fu movie ever.

Kwan: No formal training; everything they know is from movies. And they blew us away with their short films. When you see their YouTube shorts, these guys, Martial Club, are funny and so physically talented and creative. No one’s doing action like that right now. So we were like, we want these guys.

Scheinert: Then we paired them up with our stunt coordinator, who we’ve worked with many times. We were, okay, your job is to make sure that they’re safe.

Kwan: That pairing was really wonderful for this movie because we got the really fun, playful DIY qualities of the Martial Club that this movie needed because they were pulling off incredible stuff on no money. So, we thought, if we gave them a little bit more money, imagine the kinds of things they could pull off.

Scheinert: We’d say that this fight scene’s going to be 60 seconds long. And then they’d do to a preview that was four minutes of non-stop action. And we’d be, “Oh my God, what an embarrassment of riches.”

They sound amazing.

Kwan: They’re like a pack of dogs who love each other. Michelle Yeoh even said, “This reminds me of shooting in Hong Kong.” These guys worshiped her. They spent their whole lives watching her stuff. So, to them, every day they are like, this is the dream.

Scheinert: There are two brothers and then there are more friends in the gang. The two brothers had never had alcohol in their lives, until—

Kwan: Because they’d been focusing on their bodies.

Scheinert: Until Michelle Yeoh poured them champagne. And they were, “Thank you. Oh, this tastes weird.” And we were like, “Oh my God!”

Kwan: But now they love telling the story: Michelle Yeoh is the first person to give us alcohol.

What was the hardest action sequence to shoot?

Scheinert: I will say the finale was hard to shoot. [The finale sees Evelyn battling her foes by giving them the things that they truly want and need.]

Kwan: We call it empathy fighting.

Aw.

Kwan: It’s so silly, but I love it, too.

Scheinert: When that scene came together, it was such a relief. And I was like, “I’ve never seen a fight scene like this. I’m so proud of this.” And I also doubted myself up until that point.

Kwan: We love action movies, but we actually don’t want to make an action movie, because I don’t think the world needs more of those.

Scheinert: Or make a movie where the implied moral of the story is: violence works. At the bottom of almost every action movie is: violence is the answer.

Kwan: When we realized, oh shit, this movie is about two people looking at everything and all at once. They are two omniscient beings. One of them only sees what is awful and destructive. And then the other one realizes: “I can either use this power to destroy you, or I can use this power to fully understand you.” If we can make a movie where the final fight sequence is just as satisfying as Kill Bill, but with all that love and understanding and seeing the multitude in every individual, that’s going to be awesome.

Hot dog fingers. What was the thinking there?

Scheinert: I think we love making people a little uncomfortable, as long as we have a goal in mind, not just shock value. I remember we threw a lot of things at the wall. If this movie’s going to be a multiverse movie that goes to infinity, we have to create a world that Evelyn would hate. What universe would she hate the most? And her brain just cannot make sense of that universe. It’s a universe where she’s in love with her auditor and has gross, giant, weird hotdog fingers.

We tried to just set up a challenge for ourselves. Like, there is no way the audience is going to care about hot dog universe. Just kidding! By the end, we’re going to make you care about hot dog universe.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.