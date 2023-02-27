“Look At Us Now”: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Cast Celebrates Asian Talent With SAG Awards Win

Everything Everywhere All At Once, from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, has won the 2023 Screen Actors Guild’s highest film honor, for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Mark Wahlberg presented the award.

In their acceptance speech, the cast took turns speaking before co-star James Hong, 94, delivered most of the speech. Nominee Stephanie Hsu said, “the word ensemble comes from the Latin word for at the same time.” Winner tonight Ke Huy Quan said “we were connected in supporting each other as a family at the same time” during the making of the film.

Winner Michelle Yeoh said, “There’s been one who has been supporting ensembles for longer than any of us have been alive. He’s been acting since there were only 49 states, and he just turned 94. And it’s been 69 years in the making to get him to this stage.”

Hong effused: “Relatives and friends, so happy that you’re all here tonight,” speaking in Chinese while Yeoh translated. He then switched to English, saying: “Actually, I said that because we might be broadcast in Hong Kong.”

“I got my first SAG card 70 years ago,” Hong continued. “My first movie was with Clark Gable. But back in those days, the leading role was played by these guys with eyes taped up like this. Because the producers said ‘the Asians were not good enough and not box office.’ But look at us now. We’re not all Chinese, but Jamie Lee is a good Chinese name. I’ve never had such a good time as being with these jerks in this movie. I don’t know what they were thinking when they wrote that script. Did you understand all of it?”

With the top prize, Everything Everywhere All at Once won four awards at the 2023 SAG Awards. Best supporting actor went to Ke Huy Quan; supporting actress went to Jamie Lee Curtis; and lead actress Michelle Yeoh won (Stephanie Hsu was also nominated). Best cast at the SAG Awards often aligns with best picture at the Academy Awards, like last year for CODA, thought just the previous year there was a split, with The Trial of the Chicago 7 nabbing the SAG Awards prize with Nomadland winning best picture.

The other nominees for best cast tonight were director Damien Chazelle’s ensemble in Babylon, Martin McDonagh’s actors in The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg’s cast in The Fabelmans and Sarah Polley’s in Women Talking.

