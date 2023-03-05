‘Everything Everywhere’ Wins Best Feature at Independent Spirit Awards as Producer Says A24 Changed Cinema

Everything Everywhere All At Once continues its winning streak Saturday afternoon at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, clinching the top honor for best feature over fellow nominees Bones and All; Our Father, The Devil; Tár; and Women Talking. Julia Louis-Dreyfus presented the trophy.

Accepting the award, co-director Daniel Scheinert said, “Thank you to everybody who makes crazy, weird, independent movies. Those movies changed my life.” Producer Jonathan Wang shouted out his previous collaboration with the Daniels, Swiss Army Man in 2017, before thanking A24, saying “Indie cinema is different because of you.”

“We are in a little bit of an identity crisis,” said co-director Daniel Kwan, referring to the film industry at large. “This is an opportunity. When cracks form in the foundation, that’s the best time to plants seeds. It is our job not just to adapt to the future but also to actively dream up what kind of future we want to rewrite [and] we want to be working and living in. I urge us all to dream really big. What we do here is going to flow upstream to the rest of the industry.” he said, concluding, “Plant some seeds now, today. … It’s not just the stories we tell, it’s how we do it.”

The A24 feature, directed by Kwan and Scheinert, also was nominated for Michelle Yeoh for best lead performance, twice in the supporting category for actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan, for best breakout performance for Stephanie Hsu, and in directing, screenplay, and editing (winning seven awards and only losing against itself in supporting); the most nominations and wins of any film at Saturday’s ceremony.

