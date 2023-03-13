Oscars: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Director Proclaims Dressing in Drag is “A Threat to Nobody” During Acceptance Speech

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the best directing award at the 2023 Oscars for their film Everything Everywhere All at Once, and after dedicating the Academy Award to “all the mommies in the world,” Scheinert made a statement seemingly addressing the anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ laws sweeping Tennessee.

“This one is dedicated to the mommies of the world, to our moms, specifically my mom and dad, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody!” Scheinert said to cheers from the audience.

The director’s comments come after Tennessee recently passed two controversial anti-LGBTQ laws — one that restricts gender-affirming care for minors and another law that restricts drag queens from performing in public places. Several other Hollywood figures have taken to social media in recent days in protest.

Kwan, after thanking his family and friends, added: “There is greatness in every single person, it doesn’t matter who they are. If you have a genius that is waiting to erupt, you just need to find the right people to unlock that. Thank you so much everyone who has unlocked my genius. This means so much to us. Thank you to the Academy!”

Here’s EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’s Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s acceptance speech after winning Best Directing at the #Oscars 🚀pic.twitter.com/vlxLb9yFCp — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 13, 2023

Nicole Kidman and Idris Elba presented the award to the Daniels. Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven of its 11 nominations, including the big prize of the night, best picture.

According to Better Collective, their win makes them the third duo to win the best director Oscar. In 1961, Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise won for West Side Story and in 2007, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen won for No Country for Old Men.

You can see the full list of winners here. See the star-studded Oscars red carpet arrivals.