Ewan McGregor, Alicia Vikander to Be Honored at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor and Swedish Oscar winner Alicia Vikander will be honored at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Both will receive Karlovy Vary’s President’s Award, a lifetime achievement honor.

Vikander made her international breakthrough in Nikolaj Arcel’s A Royal Affair (2012), which was Oscar-nominated, and established her global star credentials as a humanoid android in Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller Ex Machina, which earned her Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, and as Danish artist Gerda Wegener in Tom Hooper’s The Danish Girl, a performance that won her the best supporting actress Oscar. She has managed to balance work in mainstream actioners, such as Jason Bourne or Tomb Raider, with more arthouse features (The Glorias, Blue Bayou).

Vikander’s latest feature, Firebrand, in which she stars alongside Jude Law, will open the 2023 Karlovy Vary fest. Karim Aïnouz’s period drama premiered in competition in Cannes last month, where it drew near-universal critical praise. Vikander plays Catherine Parr, the sixth, and final, wife of Law’s Henry VIII, who tries to maneuver palace intrigues and keep away from the executioner’s axe.

McGregor, whose career took off in the 1990s with his collaborations with director Danny Boyle on films like Shallow Grave and the global sensation Trainspotting, is better known to younger Star Wars fans as Obi-Wan Kenobi, an iconic role he first embodied in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and most recently in the eponymous Disney+ series. At Karlovy Vary, McGregor will present his latest film, You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, from director Emma Westenberg, in which he stars alongside his daughter Clara McGregor. The road trip drama, inspired by the father-daughter duo’s real-life stories (Clara also co-wrote the script, with Vera Bulder and Ruby Caster), premiered at South by Southwest earlier this year.

The 2023 Karlovy Vary international film festival runs from June 30 to July 8.