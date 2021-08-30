Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke Topline ‘Raymond and Ray’ for Apple Studios

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke are set to star in Raymond and Ray for Apple Studios and Apple TV+.

Rodrigo Garcia will write and direct the film about half-brothers Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they retain a sense of humor and his funeral allows them to reinvent themselves with anger, pain, folly and definitely grave-digging.

Hawke is also appearing in Marvel’s Moon Knight series and is coming off acclaim for co-writing, starring and exec producing The Good Lord Bird, a Showtime limited series centered on abolitionist John Brown. The series was recently recognized by the American Film Institute (AFI) as one of the Best Television Programs of the Year.

Birds of Prey star McGregor is set to don the Jedi Master’s cloak once more for a Disney+ series due in 2022.

Raymond and Ray will be produced by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will executive produce. The film joins an Apple Original Films slate that includes CODA, the Sundance winner; Emancipation from director Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith; and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

McGregor is repped by UTA and Narrative. Hawke is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment. Cuaron is repped by WME and Blue Marble Pictures, while Curtis and Lynn are repped by Craig Emmanuel.