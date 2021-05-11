Ewan McGregor Confirms Noel Gallagher’s Lightsaber Fight Claim

Ewan McGregor says a story Noel Gallagher previously shared about the two having a lightsaber fight after the Star Wars actor was cast in the franchise more than 20 years ago is pretty accurate.

McGregor dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to talk about his current projects, which include the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+.

After dropping tidbits about production, the actor was asked by Kimmel about a claim the eccentric Oasis guitarist had made, in which Gallagher said he actually gave McGregor lightsaber lessons.

“Well, it was Noel Gallagher’s 30th birthday party and he lived quite close to me in London, north London,” McGregor began, laughing. “And I was at his party and then there was a lightsaber fight in his garden very early the next day in the morning. But I don’t remember too much instruction. I don’t remember any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden.”

When Kimmel asked who won, McGregor replied, “I would be surprised if either of us could remember that.”

As for being back in the Star Wars universe, McGregor said he was having a blast on the series, and that it felt natural to slip back into his beloved character. He also noted that on May 4, aka Star Wars Day, he shot a “very special” scene for the series with “someone very special in my life.” The actor refused to elaborate despite Kimmel’s prodding.

Watch the full interview below.