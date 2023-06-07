50 Cent, Megan Fox Team Up with Sylvester Stallone in Action-Packed ‘Expendables 4’ Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
The first trailer for The Expendables 4 sees franchise stalwarts Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham teaming up with a cast of series newcomers like 50 Cent and Mega Fox.
The trailer for the action film shows the old timers and newbies charged was averting “World War III” by taking out “terrorists have taken possession of nuclear missiles on a cargo ship off the coast,” explains Andy Garcia in the requisite expository voiceover. In between quick cuts of an armada of heavy machinery and firearms, the trailer includes Statham and Fox battling it out in their apartment and Stallone flipping an assailant over a bar.
Related Stories
Returning to the franchise along with Stallone and Statham are Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, joined by a new generation of Expendables including Fox, 50 Cent, Garcia, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran.
In a recent cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone talked about Expendables 4, saying, “I heard it turned out pretty good. Jason Statham is 80 percent of it. He’s happy with it.”
The official synopsis for the film reads: “The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”
It has been nearly a decade since the last Expendables film. The first three Expendables outings, released in 2010, 2012, and 2014, have grossed an impressive $800 million at the global box office, collectively.
Lionsgate will release The Expendables 4 on September 22.
Watch the trailer below.
