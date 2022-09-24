‘Extraction 2’ Offers First Look Chris Hemsworth Back in Action

In April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters, Extraction offered a welcome distraction. It was a new action movie at a time when tentpoles had been paused. Netflix touted the film as a hit and quickly greenlit a sequel. Now a first look at the action for Extraction 2 has arrived with a featurette on the new film, which arrives next year.

Among the new stunts and dangerous action teased is landing a helicopter on top of a moving train, as well as an even longer “oner” — a scene that appears to be filmed in one take.

Extraction 2 hails from Sam Hargrave, the stuntman who made his directorial debut with the first Extraction. Joe and Anthony Russo produce via their AGBO banner.

Joe Russo wrote the script after penning the first film, which starred Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a mercenary grieving hte death of his son who finds a chance at redemption.

The fresh look at the film is part of Saturday’s Tudum, the online fan event produced by Netflix.