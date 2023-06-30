Ezra Miller Says They Were “Unjustly and Directly Targeted” as Harassment Order Expires

A judge has allowed a temporary harassment order against Ezra Miller to expire.

The order, put in place in June 2022, was brought by the mother of a 12-year-old Massachusetts child. The mother, accused Miller of inappropriate behavior around the child, as detailed in a Daily Beast article, which among other things, claimed Miller was aggressive towards adults during a social visit and paid undue attention to the child. The article also stated Miller wore a gun during one encounter, something Miller’s attorney denied Friday.

“It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they’d yelled at my mother and she was crying,” the child told The Daily Beast.

Now Miller is pushing back against those claims in a rare public statement after the order was lifted.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Friday. “Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

Miller continued: “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.”

The protective order was one in a string of controversial incidents involving Miller in 2022, which included several arrests and culminated in Miller issuing a statement apologizing for their behavior, citing “complex mental health issues” and noting they were seeking treatment.

Miller has largely kept a low profile over the past year, and did not participate in press activities for The Flash, which has underperformed at the box office despite Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav touting it was one of the greatest superhero movies he had ever seen.

Miller made a public appearance at The Flash premiere earlier this month, and gave a nod to their troubles, thanking Warner Bros. executives “for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment actually to fruition.”

On Friday, Miller gave a nod to the idea of a recovery. Said the actor: “I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can do to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me.”