Ezra Miller Delivers Cryptic Message to Ku Klux Klan in Instagram Video

Ezra Miller on Thursday posted a cryptic video to social media in which the actor appears to threaten members of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina.

Wearing a Flash ring, the DC superhero actor does not explain what prompted the video and their rep could not be immediately reached for comment. A connection between the town, identified by Miller as Beulaville, and the KKK was not immediately apparent.

Says Miller in the video: “Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.”

Along with the video, Miller wrote in the caption, “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

As of Thursday evening, the actor was trending on social media, with a number of viewers taken aback by the message.

The actor, known for playing The Flash in Justice League, will star in their own DC film, The Flash, due out from Warner Bros. on Nov. 4. Miller will next be seen in Warners’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on April 15. The actor plays Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series.

Video circulated in April 2020 that appeared to show Miller choking a woman while in Iceland. The footage sparked backlash, but Miller never addressed the matter. A source confirmed to Variety at the time it was a serious altercation, rather than a joke as some had speculated.