Box Office: ‘F9’ Races to $7.1M Pandemic-Era Preview Record

F9 raced to $7.1 million in Thursday previews, setting a pandemic-era record at the North American box office.

The movie started playing at 7 p.m. (local time) in 3,100 theaters. By Friday morning, it will expand into a total of 4,179 locations, the biggest count since cinemas started reopening.

Universal’s all-audience tentpole, followed by Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero offering Black Widow (July 9), are the most crucial test cases yet for Hollywood’s box-office recovery. One major difference: F9 has an exclusive theatrical window before hitting premium VOD in six weeks or so, while Black Widow will be made available simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access for $30.

Justin Lin, a franchise staple, directs the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious series.

F9 has already sped past records internationally and is nearing $300 million from 23 markets to date. This past weekend, the franchise became the fifth-biggest franchise globally with $6.2 billion, surpassing the X-Men series. F9 will continue its international rollout throughout the summer and has many key markets left in which to open (including the U.K. this weekend).

If tracking is correct, the pic will clear $60 million to $70 million in its domestic debut. Spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw earned $5.8 million in previews two years ago on its way to an opening weekend of $60 million.

F9 stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. The movie also features Cardi B as a new franchise character and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.