Alden Ehrenreich, Phoebe Dynevor’s Secret Romance Turns Chaotic in Netflix’s Steamy ‘Fair Play’ Trailer

Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor have a tough time navigating a clandestine romance while competing for a coveted job promotion in the first trailer for the Netflix thriller Fair Play.

From writer and director Chloe Domont, the movie was a hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and focuses on Luke (Ehrenreich) and Emily (Dynevor), co-workers at a high-powered hedge fund firm who have recently gotten engaged. While they continue to keep the relationship a secret, dynamics between the pair get tense as both aim to achieve professional gains despite the costs.

In the trailer that was released Tuesday ahead of the film’s Oct. 13 streaming launch, Dyvenor’s Emily says, “We both can’t keep working here.” This leads Ehrenreich’s Luke to reply, “I’m not quitting.”

Later, Emily asks, “Why is it so hard to accept that I deserve that job?”

Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer and Sebastian De Souza also star. Domont marks her feature directorial debut after helming episodes of Billions and Ballers.

Fair Play hails from MRC and Rian Johnson’s T-Street. Producers are Leopold Hughes, Ben LeClair, Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum. The film counts Domont, Johnson, Ram Bergman and Anđelka Vlaisavljević as executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Fair Play’s Sundance unveiling kicked off a bidding war, with Netflix landing the title for a sum in the $20 million range.

In his review for THR, chief film critic David Rooney praised the film for “tackling gender conflict in rigorously nondidactic ways, making this an auspicious debut for Domont.”

Fair Play will hit select theaters Sept. 29 before its Oct. 13 launch on Netflix.