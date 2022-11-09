‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Director Kari Skogland to Helm ‘Wind River’ Sequel

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland is attached to helm Wind River: The Next Chapter, a sequel to the 2017 crime drama set on a Native American reservation in Wyoming that starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

Martin Sensmeier will star and reprise his role as Chip Hanson. Patrick Massett and John Zinman penned the sequel screenplay, with additional cast to be announced ahead of production set to start in January 2023.

In Wind River: The Next Chapter, terror escalates on the Wind River reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI enlists Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home.

The film is produced by Matthew George for Castle Rock Entertainment and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, and Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road Pictures. Executive producers include Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman, Courtney Shepard and Hernan Narea.

Canadian director Skogland is also attached to direct Cleopatra, with Gal Gadot. She was earlier set to direct Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Sting, a soccer movie from Skydance and Berlanti Schechter Productions that was scrapped six weeks ahead of production over misconduct allegations.

Skogland’s credits include directing and executive producing Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney+, Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe and Sienna Miller and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Skogland is represented by WME and Anonymous Content. Sensmeier is represented by Buchwald and Justine Hunt.