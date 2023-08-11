Fan Bingbing’s Feminist Thriller ‘Green Night’ Gets North American Distribution (Exclusive)

Fan Bingbing’s recent gritty thriller Green Night is headed to North American cinemas. Film Movement has acquired all North American rights to the film and plans to roll it out in theaters this winter, followed by a release on home entertainment and digital platforms.

The film, set in South Korea, follows a Chinese woman who escapes her oppressive husband and sets out on a thrilling and dangerous adventure with a mysterious green-haired girl. Directed by Chinese woman director Han Shuai and shot in Korean and Mandarin, Green Night had its world premiere at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival in February, where it was well received by critics. The film co-stars Lee Joo Young, seen recently in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Cannes favorite Broker.

“Fan Bingbing has an exceptional range which is truly on display in this feminist noir,” says Film Movement president Michael Rosenberg. “We’re also excited to show a new side of her through this film to her many fans in North America.”

Fan Bingbing and Lee Joo Young in ‘Green Night’

The film’s plot summary is as follows: In an effort to escape her troubled past, Chinese national Jin Xia (Fan), marries a Korean man named Lee Seung-hun in exchange for legal status in South Korea. One night, the overly practical Xia encounters a mysterious green-haired girl and soon becomes involved in the dangerous world of drug dealing. Attracted to this stranger for some inexplicable reason, Xia brings her home and the pair end up killing Seung-hun in a not-so-accidental accident. On the run and on the lookout for the big hit that could free them from all their dependencies, as they venture into South Korea’s underworld, they’re forced to hold their own against the men who seek to dominate, possess and use them.

Added Fan: “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to bring our film to a broader audience. Reconnecting with my US fans is something I’ve been longing for, and Green Night makes it possible. I look forward to seeing how viewers will react to our unique and powerful story.”

