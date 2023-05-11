Judy Greer, Georgina Campbell Films Among Fantasia Fest Lineup

The Fantasia Film Festival, North America’s largest genre film festival, has released the first wave of titles for its upcoming 27th edition.

There’s world premieres for Theresa Sutherland’s Lovely Dark and Deep, which features Barbarian star Georgina Campbell; Victor Ginzburg’s Empire V; Jared Moshe’s Aporia, led by Judy Greer and Faithe Herman; and Where The Devil Roams, from directors Toby Poster, John Adams and Zelda Adams, also known as The Adams Family.

Other world bows in Montreal include Xavier Gens’ Mayhem!, which stars Nassim Lyes and Olivier Gourmet; horror auteur Larry Fessenden’s Blackout; Nicholas Tomnay’s What You Wish For, with Nick Stahl playing a chef with a gambling problem and from the producers of The Florida Project; and Ryan Ward’s Son of the Sunshine.

Fantasia’s first titles includes a world premiere for Jenn Wexler’s The Sacrifice Game, the follow-up to the debut feature The Ranger, and an international premiere for Tsutomu Hanabusa’s Tokyo Revengers saga, while Yurina Kaneko’s People Who Talk to Plushies Are Kind will get a Canadian premiere in Montreal.

Fantasia will also present the Canadian Trailblazer Award to filmmaker Larry Kent, whose credits include She Who Must Burn, while the South Korean Cinema Spotlight will include Canadian premieres for Lee Won-suk’s Killing Romance and Lee Sang-yong’s The Roundup: No Way Out.

The Fantasia festival in Montreal is set to run from July 20 to August 9, with additional lineup announcements to be made in the coming weeks.