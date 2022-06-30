Fantasia Fest to Close With July Jung’s Cannes Thriller ‘Next Sohee’

The Fantasia Film Festival is set to close with July Jung’s thriller Next Sohee, organizers said on Thursday.

Korean filmmaker Jung’s drama, which debuted by closing the Cannes Critics’ Week and will get a North American bow in Montreal, follows a young woman driven to suicide by a relentless work environment and an outraged investigator trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

Fantasia on closing night will also host a special screening for Halina Reijn’s Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott and Pete Davidson.

Unveiling its third wave of titles, the genre fest will also hold world premieres for Yuki Tanada’s My Broken Mariko and Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez’s The Elderly, among other first looks set for Montreal.

There’s also North American debuts for Quebec auteur Denis Côté’s That Kind of Summer and Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Dobaaraa. And a Prix Denis-Héroux award will be given to Pierre David for his work as a horror genre producer for filmmakers like David Cronenberg.

Earlier, Fantasia unveiled plans to return to theaters for its 26th edition to run from July 14 to Aug. 3 in Montreal, while also announcing world premieres for Rebekah McKendry’s Glorious, which stars Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons; Satoshi Miki’s Convenience Story; Andy Mitton’s The Harbinger, starring Gabby Bean; Mickey Reece’s 29th feature, Country Gold; and Rue Morgue magazine founder Rodrigo Gudiño’s The Breach.