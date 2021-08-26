Korean Crime Drama ‘Voice of Silence’ Takes Top Jury Film Prize at Fantasia Film Fest

Korean director Hong Eui-jeong’s indie crime drama Voice of Silence has picked up the Cheval Noir best film prize at the Fantasia Film Festival, which wrapped on Wednesday.

Eui-jeong’s debut feature also earned Yoo Ah-in the best actor trophy. Voice of Silence shared top honors in the juried competition in Montreal with Igor Legarreta, who won for best director for his work on the vampire pic All the Moons.

Legarreta also earned the audience award for best international feature for his France-Spain co-production. And Mark O’Brien won for best screenplay for The Righteous, the psychological thriller that he also directed.

The Cheval Noir jury gave John Adams the best score trophy for Hellbender, which Adams co-directed with Zelda Adams and Toby Poser. The occult coming-of-age tale earned Zelda Adams the best actress prize from the Montreal fest jury.

Fantasia also unveiled a series of audience awards, which included the best Asian feature prize going to Japanese director Junta Yamaguchi’s Beyond The Infinite Two Minutes. Elsewhere, the top audience award for best Canadian feature went to Philippe McKie’s Dreams On Fire.

Fantasia closed out its 25th edition in a hybrid format with an international premiere for Takashi Miike’s The Great Yokai War-Guardians on August 25. The Canadian genre festival kicked off on August 5 with a world premiere of the Quebec zombie pic Brain Freeze.