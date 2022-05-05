Fantasia Details Plans for Return to In-Person Festival for 2022

John Woo attends the Awards Gala during the 39th Annual Hawai'i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani on November 15, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will return to theaters for its 26th edition to run from July 14 to Aug. 3 in Montreal, the genre fest said on Thursday.

As Fantasia unveiled its first wave of titles, the festival announced world premieres for Rebekah McKendry’s Glorious, which stars Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons, Satoshi Miki’s Convenience Story, Andy Mitton’s The Harbinger, starring Gabby Bean, Mickey Reece’s 29th feature, Country Gold, and Rue Morgue Magazine founder Rodrigo Gudiño’s The Breach.

There’s also first bows for Karim Ouelhaj’s Megalomaniac, about the true-life Belgian serial killer, The Butcher of Mons, Alex Philipp’s debut feature All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, and Mitchell Stafiej’s The Diabetic.

On the returning red carpet, Fantasia will honor Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo with a career achievement award.

There’s also North American premieres for Takashi Miike’s The Mole Song: Final, the final film in his Mole Song trilogy, Takashi Hirano’s directorial debut Kappei, Amanda Kramer’s cringe comedy Give Me Pity! and writer/director Yeom Ji-ho’s own first feature, Next Door, a claustrophobic black comedy.

After going online during the pandemic, Fantasia plans an in-person program of workshops and other industry events, as well as film screenings in Concordia Hall Cinema, at the Cinematheque Quebecoise, Cinema du Musee and the McCord Museum.

The festival’s full lineup will be announced in late June.