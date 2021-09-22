‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Sets New 2022 Release Date

Warner Bros. is charting an earlier return to the world of J.K. Rowling. The newly titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will open globally on April 15, 2022, moving up three months from its previous July 15, 2022 date.

It opens against Paramount’s The Lost City of D, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, which is also set for April 15, 2022.

The upcoming Fantastic Beasts film stars Jude Law as Dumbledore, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Mads Mikkelsen as the central villain, Gellert Grindelwald, previously played by Johnny Depp. Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston also star.

The film picks up as Dumbledore, who knows Grindelwald wants to seize control of the wizarding world, enlists Newt Scamander to lead a team on a dangerous mission where they encounter old and new beasts and Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.

David Yates directs The Secrets of Dumbledore, which follows Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). It is the third in a planned series of five Harry Potter prequels.

Harry Potter creator Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based upon a screenplay by Rowling. It is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling.