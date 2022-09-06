‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Eddie Redmayne to Receive Zurich Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Honor

The 2022 Zurich Film Festival is honoring Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne with its Golden Eye award for lifetime acheivement.

The British actor will receive the honor in person in Zurich on September 25 ahead of the European premiere of Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse. Redmayne stars in the Netflix thriller, alongside Jessica Chastain, as a nurse who poses a deadly threat to his patients. He will also participate in a ZFF Masters session while at the festival.

Arguably best known as Newt Scamander from Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts, Redmayne’s career stretches across multiple genres, from Hollywood blockbusters to independent arthouse projects. He won the Oscar for Best Actor playing physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything (2014), was 60s political activist Tom Hayden in Aaron Sorkin The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020),and sung his heart out as Marius in Tom Hooper’s blockbuster musical Les Misérables (2012).

“Eddie Redmayne is one of contemporary cinema’s most versatile actors. He furnishes his characters with a rare human depth and captivates us with his extraordinary powers of expression,” said Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of the Zurich Film Festival. “In The Good Nurse, Redmayne once again proves his versatility with a performance that keeps us riveted to our seats.”

Eddie Redmayne will speak at a one-hour ZFF Masters session in Zurich on Sept. 25.

The 18th Zurich Film Festival runs Sept. 22-Oct. 2.