‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ to Stream on HBO Max on May 30

The attempted takedown of the most powerful dangerous dark wizard will soon be available to stream on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to debut on the streaming service on May 30, it was announced Monday.

The film — which marks the third installment in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter spinoff franchise — details the untold backstory of Dumbledore for the first time. In the film, dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp), wreaks havoc on the wizarding world in his attempt to seize control but the only one able to stop him is his former friend Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

Dumbledore joins forces with magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards, witches and a muggle (Dan Fogler) as they clash with a legion of Grindelwald followers. However, unbeknownst to them, Dumbledore is unable to directly fight Grindelwald himself due to a secret blood pact the pair made years ago to never fight each other. Meanwhile, danger also lurks with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), whose real identity was shockingly claimed by Grindelwald in the franchise’s second installment to be Aurelius Dumbledore.

J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script for Secrets of Dumbledore, based on a screenplay by Rowling. David Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling produce, while Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Sharp executive produce.

Fantastic Beasts debuted in theaters globally on April 15, opening to $43 million at the domestic box office and a global tally of $193 million. The film marks the latest major release from Warner Bros. to stream on HBO Max, following The Batman’s debut in April — Warner Bros. theatrical releases are slated to be available on streaming service 45 days after they debuted in theaters.

Secrets of Dumbledore also marks HBO Max’s latest visit to the Wizarding World after the streaming service kicked off 2022 with the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which reunited stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more franchise alums to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary. HBO Max is also home to the entire Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film collection, as well as the Helen Mirren-hosted Harry Potter: Tournament of Houses and a Fanstic Beasts: A Natural History special, in which host Stephen Fry tells the stories behind the world’s most fantastic beasts that inspired storytelling.