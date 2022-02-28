‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Teases Return to Hogwarts, Takedown of Dark Wizard

Another glimpse at Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has arrived.

In the new trailer that debuted Monday, Warner Bros.’ continues to tease a return to Hogwarts and a takedown of Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp), who is considered to be among the most powerful and dangerous Dark Wizards, as he continues to wreak havoc in his attempts to seize control of the wizarding world.

The only one able to stop him is his former friend Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law); however, due to a blood pact the pair made years ago to never fight each other, Dumbledore joins forces with Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards, witches and muggle (Dan Fogler) as they clash with a legion of Grindelwald followers. Meanwhile, danger also lurks with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), whose real identity was claimed by Grindelwald in the franchise’s second installment to be Aurelius Dumbledore.

In the trailer for the upcoming film, which will detail the untold backstory of Dumbledore for the first time, familiar Harry Potter locations are revisited including the Room of Requirement, Hogsmeade and The Great Hall.

David Yates returns to helm Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, having previously directed Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Yates also helmed the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script for Secrets of Dumbledore, based on a screenplay by Rowling. David Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling produce, while Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti and Michael Sharp executive produce.

Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and Katherine Waterston also star in the film.

Secrets of Dumbledore will debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.